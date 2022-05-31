Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 5,656 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of New Jersey Resources worth $29,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 1,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 146.47%.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.