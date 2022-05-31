Energy Income Partners LLC Has $106.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,197,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,095 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $106,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,539. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

