Energy Income Partners LLC Buys 480 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Black Hills worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 1,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.