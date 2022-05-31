Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares during the period.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 62,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

