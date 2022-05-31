Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3,000.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDV. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.14. 95,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,714. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$25.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 57.04.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
