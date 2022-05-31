Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EPWR remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Monday. 219,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

