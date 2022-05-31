Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

