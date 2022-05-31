Emercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,474.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $7,474.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032109 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,394,556 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.