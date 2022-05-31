Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELYM shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,452,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

