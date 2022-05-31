Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $310.20 and last traded at $310.27. Approximately 14,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,980,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.48.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

The company has a market cap of $295.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

