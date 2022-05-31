Electrify.Asia (ELEC) One Day Volume Tops $100,916.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $375,083.45 and $100,916.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

