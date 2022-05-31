Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 33,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000.

