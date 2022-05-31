Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($127.74) to €125.60 ($135.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($129.03) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($120.43) to €113.00 ($121.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$20.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

