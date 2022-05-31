Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,738 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.68% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $178,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

