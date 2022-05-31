Eaton Vance Management Sells 38,991 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.95% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $157,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

