Eaton Vance Management Has $110.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $110,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.