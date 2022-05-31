Eaton Vance Management Has $104.45 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $104,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

