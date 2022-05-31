Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of FedEx worth $106,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $219.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $318.54. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

