Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $191,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

