Eaton Vance Management Acquires 94,519 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $114,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

