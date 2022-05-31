Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,338.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $110.19. 31,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,083. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

