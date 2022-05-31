E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.17. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.