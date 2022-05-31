Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $44,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

