DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.