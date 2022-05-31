Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.43% of Driven Brands worth $136,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

