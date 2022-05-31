DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,124 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DDI traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $569.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

DoubleDown Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.