Don-key Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $2.03 million and $63,869.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00218679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005798 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,508,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

