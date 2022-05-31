Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 363,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 111,012 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 482,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

