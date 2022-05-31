DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $23.39. DISH Network shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 63,567 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.