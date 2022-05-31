Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Volume Hits $400.00

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $400.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005057 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00127808 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

