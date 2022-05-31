Diker Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.81. 19,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.88. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

