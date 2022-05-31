Diker Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.3% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $182.17. 21,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

