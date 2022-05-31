Diker Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 119,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

