DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 38,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.