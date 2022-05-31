Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DHIL opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

