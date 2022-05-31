DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

DHX stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

