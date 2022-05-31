DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.99 and last traded at $315.36. Approximately 25,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,138,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.08.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 153.15, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,189. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

