Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($64.85).

DPW opened at €38.95 ($41.88) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.96.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

