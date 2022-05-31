Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.03 ($7.56).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €6.97 ($7.50) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of €11.25 ($12.10). The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.