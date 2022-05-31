Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $176.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($176.34) to €172.00 ($184.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

