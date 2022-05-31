DeGate Hits Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

