Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 951,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.