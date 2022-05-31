Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 554,519 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 554,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.86% of Weave Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,145. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

