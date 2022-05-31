Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 118,336 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the quarter. Sema4 accounts for 1.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 5.79% of Sema4 worth $62,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

Shares of SMFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 53,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SMFR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.