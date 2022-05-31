Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Lowers Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.58% of Meridian Bioscience worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,725. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

