Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $19.71 Million in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,449,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,714,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.13% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,544,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,280,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 208,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,493. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.