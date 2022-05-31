Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727,758 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $36,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,891. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

