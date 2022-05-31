Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,782,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,130,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 8,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,598. The company has a market capitalization of $802.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.