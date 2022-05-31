DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $36.27 Average PT from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,966. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

