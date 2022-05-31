Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

DWSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 83.86%.

About Dawson Geophysical (Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.